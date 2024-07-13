JMP Securities Raises Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $130.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNTH. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.86.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $123.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 57,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

