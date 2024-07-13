John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.42. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,066 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
