John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.21

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $10.42. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 23,066 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $653,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

