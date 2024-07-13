JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading Down 0.8%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €42.60 ($46.30) and last traded at €42.60 ($46.30). Approximately 6,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.95 ($46.68).

JOST Werke Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €45.47.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

