JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TELUS (TSE:T) Target Price to C$23.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.94.
TELUS Stock Up 1.0 %
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TELUS Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 288.46%.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
