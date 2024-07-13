KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

KALV opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,026.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $439,424. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

