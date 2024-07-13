Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $40.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $38.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $213,219.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

