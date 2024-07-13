KeyCorp Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $25.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of PHR opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,392 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $77,541.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,222,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,935,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,296.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock worth $226,944. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia by 5,462.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Articles

