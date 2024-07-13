KeyCorp Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $220.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

AMD stock opened at $181.61 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.21.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

