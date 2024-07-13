Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.19

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 3051595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38. The company has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 65,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,101,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 1,080,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,032,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after buying an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

