KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $476,066.55 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 93.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. KOK has a total market cap of $476,066.55 and approximately $363,791.46 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00054864 USD and is down -62.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $27,740.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

