KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Up 1.8%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.11. Approximately 11,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 32,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 120,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

