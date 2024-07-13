Kujira 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $359,920.16 (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $114.58 million and $359,920.16 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kujira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.05019409 USD and is up 0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $641,027.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kujira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kujira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.