KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.40

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €63.40 ($68.91) and last traded at €62.80 ($68.26), with a volume of 5342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.10 ($68.59).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.15 and a 200 day moving average of €52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.93.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

