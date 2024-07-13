Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.29.

NYSE LH opened at $206.17 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $234.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average of $211.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,613,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,563,000 after purchasing an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,140,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,133,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,750.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 270,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,478,000 after purchasing an additional 260,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

