Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Declares Dividend of GBX 9.20

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Land Securities Group stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.63. The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,504.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 554.70 ($7.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.40 ($9.34). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 646.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 648.84.

LAND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($8.97) to GBX 730 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 807 ($10.34) to GBX 755 ($9.67) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 650 ($8.33).

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Moni Mannings bought 4,643 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £29,993.78 ($38,419.09). In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 82,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.08), for a total value of £522,404.90 ($669,149.35). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 4,643 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £29,993.78 ($38,419.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,687 shares of company stock worth $4,519,754 and sold 251,335 shares worth $157,757,789. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

