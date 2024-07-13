Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $89.92 and last traded at $89.92. Approximately 271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.00.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $91.97.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

Further Reading

