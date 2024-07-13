Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,513 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $31,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 53.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 28.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.84. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heinz Christoph Maeusli sold 18,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total value of $1,454,957.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,748,151. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $96.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

