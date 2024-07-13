Leerink Partnrs Comments on DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14,799.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 84.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.