LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut shares of LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.21.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

