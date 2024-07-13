Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.
Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
