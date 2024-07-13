Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Lexaria Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72.

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lexaria Bioscience will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. ( NASDAQ:LEXX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Welch Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Lexaria Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

