Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. In other Lightspeed Commerce news, Senior Officer Ana Wight sold 1,912 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$39,272.48. Also, Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41. Insiders own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at C$18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$19.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.41. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of C$16.94 and a one year high of C$28.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

