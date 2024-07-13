Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.11

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $20.01. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $19.51, with a volume of 83,291 shares traded.

LQDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $616.61 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 230,755 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 126,156 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 173,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 88,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

