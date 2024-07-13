Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,940 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.18% of TransMedics Group worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,358,000 after buying an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 271.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 355,755 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.19. 591,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $154.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 63,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $6,866,240.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,823.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,042 shares of company stock valued at $29,216,357. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

