Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Lowers Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE EME traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.00 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

