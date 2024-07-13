Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New $5.02 Million Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. CyberArk Software makes up 1.2% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CYBR. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.3 %

CYBR stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.91. 488,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.43. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $142.92 and a 12-month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.