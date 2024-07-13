Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Raises Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,435 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.76. The company had a trading volume of 983,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,235. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.