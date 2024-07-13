Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,860 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,608,000 after buying an additional 180,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,436,000 after buying an additional 325,347 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,722,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,563,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,378,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,568. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -52.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

