Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 13,600 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nextracker by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 216,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,861,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nextracker by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,927,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,319,000 after buying an additional 446,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,689,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after buying an additional 404,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 21,759.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,586,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 1,579,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextracker Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXT traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.76. 3,402,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Nextracker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

