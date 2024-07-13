Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 31,020 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,817,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after acquiring an additional 270,171 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.67. 947,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,148. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $54.57.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,643.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $5,307,931.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,783 shares of company stock worth $10,369,292 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

