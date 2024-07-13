Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 32,675 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,675 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 15,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $1,012,265.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,341 shares of company stock valued at $7,800,408 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.98. 1,169,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,712. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

