Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 625 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCFS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in FirstCash by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. The stock had a trading volume of 249,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,046. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.05 and a twelve month high of $133.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $836.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.08 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. TD Cowen raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

Insider Transactions at FirstCash

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,556,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.