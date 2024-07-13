Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 79.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WING. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wingstop from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WING stock traded down $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.93. 380,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,947. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $398.20 and its 200-day moving average is $349.20.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

