LPF Advisors LLC Acquires 575 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

LPF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF accounts for about 0.5% of LPF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,178,000 after buying an additional 76,936 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 872,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,178 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 588,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 179,262 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 98,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,287. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

