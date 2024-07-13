LPF Advisors LLC Buys 14,448 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

LPF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of LPF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LPF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,796,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

