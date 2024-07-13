LSV Asset Management Acquires 295,983 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 58.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,983 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.15% of Employers worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Employers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Employers by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Employers by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 61,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.64. 129,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Employers

In related news, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $72,782.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,133.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Articles

