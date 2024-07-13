LSV Asset Management Acquires 721,122 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,934,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 721,122 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.95% of Perdoceo Education worth $33,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Perdoceo Education by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRDO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

In related news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

