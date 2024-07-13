LSV Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,437,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,861 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.86% of Liberty Energy worth $29,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 170,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

