LSV Asset Management Buys 18,268 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.28% of Mueller Industries worth $78,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

MLI opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.90. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,090,399.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Profile

Free Report

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

