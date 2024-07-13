LSV Asset Management Buys 673,178 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 3,421.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.05% of International Money Express worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. Equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMXI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Money Express has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

