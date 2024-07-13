LSV Asset Management Buys 9,038 Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,524 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $28,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

BLX stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. 198,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.20. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 23.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

