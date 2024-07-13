LSV Asset Management Cuts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,830 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.62% of M&T Bank worth $150,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,037,000 after acquiring an additional 100,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,949,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.58.

M&T Bank stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.82. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

