LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.19% of Energizer worth $46,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Energizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Energizer by 12.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,627. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

