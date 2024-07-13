LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of Golub Capital BDC worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,531. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. Bank of America raised Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 62,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

