LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 743,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $87,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 3,063.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $99.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.71.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

