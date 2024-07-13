LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,002,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 98,520 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $136,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1,096.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,632,000 after acquiring an additional 56,267 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AFG. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray acquired 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.17 per share, with a total value of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.06.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

