LSV Asset Management Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 15,970.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $13,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,232. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.