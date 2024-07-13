LSV Asset Management Grows Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,707 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $108,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,433,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

