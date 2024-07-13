LSV Asset Management Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 334,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.76% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,613. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

