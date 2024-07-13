LSV Asset Management Has $26.04 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,398 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.31% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $26,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 224,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,934. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.63%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

