LSV Asset Management Has $75.09 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,655,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,011 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $75,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 303,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $39.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

